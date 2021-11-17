'Mastery of the essay a key for Ivy League aspirants'

New Delhi, Nov 17 With the essay commanding up to a hefty 25 per cent weightage for admission to a tony US college, aspirants must learn to master the craft, say two prominent educational consultants who have curated a book of 85 essays by students they have mentored that got them into an Ivy League University and Stanford with a recurring theme being "the mission to actualize knowledge and learning for a better world".

"Scholarship, innovative thinking, risk taking, following their own North Star, and unafraid of being different are the traits that Ivy League aspirants must possess but overall, it is the mastery of the essay, Mumbai-based Viral Doshi and Mridula Maluste told in a joint interview of their book "Indian Roots, Ivy Admits"

