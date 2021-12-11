Maximum projects are delayed because of system, says Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Friday said that maximum projects are delayed because of the system in India.

Addressing the SCL India 2021 conference, Gadkari said, "I do not want to make any type of allegations against anybody but the maximum projects are delayed because of the system. In the government system, not taking decisions and making delays for the decision was a big problem."

"There is so much delay in making decisions everywhere which lead to an increase in escalation cost of the projects," he said.

However, the Centre has given a massive push to the Indian economy by allocating about crores through the National Infrastructure Pipeline Programme till 2025.

"We all know that construction is one of the major sectors for creating employment opportunities in India. After agriculture, it comes at second place in terms of contributing to our GDP," he added.

He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appointed a committee under his chairmanship.

"PM Modi has appointed a committee under my chairmanship which also includes Minister of Mines, Railways, Environment, etc. We always try to try to resolve the issue related to infrastructure projects of the country," Gadkari said.

SCL India 2021 conference was based on the theme 'Construction Law and Arbitration: A Way Forward'.

( With inputs from ANI )

