Meerut Municipal chief asks owners of marriage halls not to allow single-use plastics

Meerut Municipal Commissioner Manish Bansal said that notices will be sent to marriage halls and meetings will be held with the hall owners over the usage of single-use plastic, which is banned in Uttar Pradesh, in their premises.

Speaking to ANI, Bansal said, "Single-use plastic is banned in Meerut. During these months, a lot of marriage functions are organized in different parts of the city. As single-use plastics are banned, we have asked marriage halls to restrict the usage of plastics in their premises."

He further said, "Notices will be sent to marriage halls and meetings will be held with the hall owners over the usage of single-use plastic, that is banned in UP, in their premises. Action will be taken against erring halls."

( With inputs from ANI )

