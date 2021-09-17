Meerut reports 8 new dengue cases in last 24 hrs, total tally 142

Amid the dengue outbreak in several districts of Uttar Pradesh, Meerut has reported 83 active cases with eight new cases in the last 24 hours, reported the Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Meerut, Dr Akhilesh Mohan.

The surge in dengue cases is majorly seen among children in Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking to ANI, Mohan said there are a total of 142 cases of dengue in Meerut with 83 active cases. So far, 59 patients have recovered.

"We have started the containment activity and the spray activity near the areas where the cases of dengue have been reported," said Mohan.

"We are also conducting door-to-door checks. We issue the notice to the houses if the mosquito larvae are found for the first time, impose fine if found again and lodge FIR if the larvae are found for the third time," he added

Mohan also said that the entire health department is working round the clock to curb the spread of dengue in the city and for that fogging is being regularly done.

Kanpur on Wednesday reported 108 active cases across the district. As per a report released by Kanpur Chief Medical Officer (CMO), the district reported five new dengue cases on Wednesday. Out of the total 108 cases, 84 cases have been reported in the rural areas of the district.

The report further stated that 224 and 1125 tests were conducted for dengue and malaria and respectively across the district yesterday and two patients tested positive for malaria.No deaths were reported due to dengue in the district.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh health minister Jai Pratap Singh informed that the state government is taking all the possible steps to control the outbreak of viral fever in the state.

( With inputs from ANI )

