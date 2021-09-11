Meghalaya MLA Syntar Klas Sunn dies due to COVID-19

Meghalaya's Independent legislator Syntar Klas Sunn died due to COVID-19 on Friday. The Mawphlang MLA died at his residence in Mawngap after testing positive for covid.

Syntar's health was deteriorating due to corona. He died at his residence in Mawangap. According to an assembly official, Sintar had not been vaccinated against any corona. There are seven MLAs in the state who have not yet been vaccinated. Syntar was the chairman of the Legislative Environment Committee and the father of national footballer Eugene Lyngdoh.

In 2016, he retired from the state’s PHE as chief engineer. He then entered politics. In 2018, he had gone to the Assembly from Mavfalang constituency. Chief Minister Konrad Sangma has expressed grief over Syntar's demise.