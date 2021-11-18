Mehbooba Mufti alleges she is under house arrest

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday alleged that she has been put under house arrest again.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said that party leaders Suhail Bukhari and Najmu Saqib have been arrested.

"Again under house arrest and PDPs Najmu Saqib and Suhail Bukhari too have been arrested. The pattern of using innocent civilians as human shields and then denying their families the right to a decent burial shows that GOI has plumbed new depths of inhumanity," she said in a tweet.

She further said that their narrative right from the start was based on lies to escape accountability.

"They do not want to be held accountable for their actions and that is why they are muzzling voices that speak up against such injustice and atrocities," she added.

Earlier on Wednesday, the sources had said that the PDP chief was placed under house arrest on Wednesday at her residence in Srinagar.

However, the Jammu and Kashmir police clarified that Mufti is not under house arrest.

According to a senior Jammu and Kashmir Police officer, the former Chief Minister was on the way to Press Colony in Srinagar to participate in a protest but was not allowed to move towards the site.

The former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister had protested in Jammu yesterday against the alleged killing of civilians in the Hyderpora encounter.

An encounter between security forces and terrorists had broken out in the Hyderpora area of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on November 15 after input was received by police regarding the presence of terrorists in an illegal call centre in a private building in the area.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police said that two terrorists identified as Haider, a foreign Pakistani terrorist and his associate Amir Ahmad resident of Banihal (a hybrid terrorist), were killed in the encounter.

( With inputs from ANI )

