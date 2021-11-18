Mehbooba Mufti's brother questioned by ED in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday questioned People's Democratic Party (PDP) president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti's brother in a money laundering case.

Tassaduq Hussain Mufti, who was the tourism minister in his Mehbooba Mufti cabinet, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in a case related to a money laundering case.

"He was called for questioning and he reached the office at the mentioned time. He was grilled for more than six hours and his statement was recorded under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). If required, he will be again called for questioning," said the official.

The criminal investigation pertains to funds allegedly received by him from some Kashmir-based businesses when Mehbooba Mufti was the chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, they said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor