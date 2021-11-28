MeitY to commemorate week-long celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav from Nov 29 to Dec 5

As India celebrates 75 years of Independence, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) will commemorate a week-long celebration of 'Azadi Ka Digital Mahotsav' from November 29 to December 5.

As per an official release, the celebration will showcase India's best achievements in the digital space and also lay down the roadmap for the future.

"It will also highlight how digital technologies are transforming all sectors of the economy and impacting our socio-cultural, political and economic identity and fuel the spirit of self-reliance in the Digital sector," the release said.

The week-long occasion will witness the presence of Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Electronics and IT, Railways and Communications; Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and several senior officials from the central ministries, states and union territories and stalwarts from industries.

The key themes of events scheduled during the week are Digital India, Making India Aatma Nirbhar in Electronics System Design and Manufacturing, Empowering CSCs, Making India Aatma Nirbhar in Swadeshi Compute Designs, Citizen Engagement by MyGov and Digital Payments Utsav. These events will also comprise plenary sessions, panel discussions, and exhibitions, the release said.

MeitY's Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav week-long event will conclude with the presentation of awards to bankers and fintech companies in different categories for outstanding performance and closing remarks by the Minister of State of Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, it added.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of progressive India and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements.

( With inputs from ANI )

