Mercury under free fall in J&K, Ladakh

Srinagar, Dec 7 Night temperatures dropped throughout Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Tuesday due to clear night sky as the Drass town was the coldest at minus 18.4.

An official of the Meteorological Department (MeT) said the minimum temperatures dropped in the two union territories of J&K and Ladakh due to clear night sky on Tuesday.

"At minus 18.4 degrees Celsius, Drass town of Ladakh was the coldest while the minimum temperature was minus 12.1 in Leh and minus 9.6 in Kargil.

"Srinagar had minus 1.4, Pahalgam minus 4.8 and Gulmarg minus 7.0 as the minimum temperature.

"Jammu city had 9.0, Katra 7.8, Batote 3.6, Banihal 5.8 and Bhaderwah 0.5 as the night's lowest temperature," the MeT official said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor