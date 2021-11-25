MGNREGA: 240 crore person-days generated in current FY so far, says Centre

Reiterating its commitment towards proper implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme, the Centre on Thursday said more than 240 crore person-days has been generated so far during the current financial year.

Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) provides a guarantee of at least 100 days of wage employment against the demand made by a household in a rural area.

Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme is a demand-driven scheme.

According to the Ministry of Rural Development, during the current financial year so far more than 240 crore person-days has been generated as per the demand by the beneficiaries.

There has been an increase of more than 18 per cent of funds allocation for the current financial year in comparison to the previous financial year as a budget estimate. During the current FY, so far more than Rs 68,568 crore funds have been released for the implementation of the scheme in the States/UTs, said the Ministry release.

Recently, the Ministry of Finance allocated additional funds of Rs 10,000 crore for MGNREGA as an interim measure. Further, allocation may be made upon assessment of demand during the Revised Estimate stage.

( With inputs from ANI )

