MHA appoints Rajwinder Singh Bhatti as ADG Border Security Force

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has appointed Rajwinder Singh Bhatti, a 1990-batch IPS officer, as ADG Border Security Force (BSF) on a deputation basis up to September 30, 2025, which is his date of superannuation, or till further orders.

The state government is requested to relieve Rajwinder Singh Bhatti immediately to enable him to take up his new assignments at the Centre, as per the official MHA statement.

Meanwhile, Pankaj Kumar Singh, a 1988-batch Rajasthan cadre IPS officer, on Tuesday took charge of the Border Security Force (BSF) as its Director-General.

Son of retired IPS officer Prakash Singh, who served as BSF Director-General for several years, Pankaj took charge of the force from 1984-batch IPS officer SS Deswal, who was holding the additional charge of the BSF since Rakesh Asthana moved to Delhi Police as Commissioner.

( With inputs from ANI )

