MHA deputes two BSF Deputy Commandants to Delhi Police as DCPs
By ANI | Published: September 4, 2021 11:06 PM2021-09-04T23:06:50+5:302021-09-04T23:15:03+5:30
The Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday has sent two Deputy Commandants of Border Security Force (BSF) on deputation to Delhi Police as Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCPs) for a period of one year.
Pawan Kumar and Sudhir Kumar Mishra have been sent on deputation to Delhi Police as Additional DCPs for a period of one year, the ministry said.
"BSF is, therefore, requested to relieve the above-said officers immediately with direction to report to the Delhi Police Headquarters directly under intimation to this Ministry," a statement by the MHA added.
This September, Rajwinder Singh Bhatti, a 1990-batch IPS officer was appointed as ADG of the Border Security Force on a deputation basis up to September 30, 2025, which is his date of superannuation, or till further orders.
( With inputs from ANI )
