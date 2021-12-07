MHA received resolution passed by states against CAA: MoS Home Nityanand Rai

The Central government has received resolutions adopted by legislative assemblies of Meghalaya, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Punjab against the Citizenship Amendment Act, said Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai.

Rai informed Lok Sabha, "Kerala and Rajasthan governments have filed suits against the CAA in the Supreme Court under Article 131."

( With inputs from ANI )

