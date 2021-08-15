Mi 17 1V helicopters of IAF to shower flower petals on independence day: Defence Ministry

Two Mi 17 1V helicopters will shower flower petals after the hoisting of the national flag on independence day, said the Ministry of Defence on Saturday.

"For the first time ever, this year as soon as the national flag is hoisted by the Prime Minister, flower petals will be showered at the venue by two Mi 17 1V helicopters of the Indian Air Force in Amrut Formation," said the ministry.

As per a statement released by the ministry, PM will hoist the national flag and deliver the customary address to the nation on Sunday and the celebrations of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' that PM had launched earlier this year to mark 75 years of independence from the foreign rule will continue till August 15, 2023.

The ministry said that thirty-two Olympic winners including javelin thrower Subedar Neeraj Chopra, India's first ever gold medallist in track and field along with two Sports Authority of India (SAI) officials have been invited to participate in the celebrations at the Red Fort.

It further stated that a separate block on the south side of the rampart has been created to honour the Corona warriors who played a vital role in fighting the invisible enemy, COVID-19.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the nation in celebrating 75th independence day from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi on August 15.

( With inputs from ANI )

