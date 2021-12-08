Military chopper crashes in Tamil Nadu, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat onboard

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 8, 2021 01:38 PM2021-12-08T13:38:30+5:302021-12-08T13:41:40+5:30

In a shocking incident, a military chopper crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on Wednesday. As per reports, Chief of ...

Military chopper crashes in Tamil Nadu, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat onboard | Military chopper crashes in Tamil Nadu, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat onboard

Military chopper crashes in Tamil Nadu, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat onboard

Next

In a shocking incident, a military chopper crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on Wednesday. As per reports, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat were on board. Rawat, his staff and some family members were in the Mi-series chopper that crashed between Coimbatore and Sulur in Tamil Nadu. 

Three people have been rescued so far while a search is on for the others

The three who have been rescued suffered serious injuries and have been taken to Wellington cantonment in Nilgiris district.

Open in app
Tags :Indian ArmyBipin Rawat