Military chopper crashes in Tamil Nadu, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat onboard
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 8, 2021 01:38 PM2021-12-08T13:38:30+5:302021-12-08T13:41:40+5:30
In a shocking incident, a military chopper crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on Wednesday. As per reports, Chief of ...
In a shocking incident, a military chopper crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on Wednesday. As per reports, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat were on board. Rawat, his staff and some family members were in the Mi-series chopper that crashed between Coimbatore and Sulur in Tamil Nadu.
Three people have been rescued so far while a search is on for the others
The three who have been rescued suffered serious injuries and have been taken to Wellington cantonment in Nilgiris district.
Open in app
CDS Bipin Rawat, his staff and some family members were in the Mi-series chopper that crashed between Coimbatore and Sulur in Tamil Nadu. Search and rescue operations launched from nearby bases: Sources pic.twitter.com/kZKBoEV9Ix— ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2021