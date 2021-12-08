Military chopper crashes in TN, Gen Bipin Rawat on board

New Delhi, Dec 8 A military chopper crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on Wednesday in which Indian's Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat was travelling along with 14 others.

The number of casualties are still unknown and local police have ascertained only three rescued and searches are on for others.

Emergency rescue teams have been rushed to the spot.

Confirming about General Rawat's presence, Indian Air Force said, "An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu."

The force said that an inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.

The rescued suffered serious injuries and have been taken to Wellington cantonment.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor