Military chopper with CDS Rawat, others on board crashes in Tamil Nadu
By ANI | Published: December 8, 2021 01:40 PM2021-12-08T13:40:05+5:302021-12-08T13:50:03+5:30
A military chopper crashed in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.
CDS Bipin Rawat, his staff and some family members were in the Mi-series chopper that crashed between Coimbatore and Sulur in Tamil Nadu. Search and rescue operations have been launched from nearby bases, said sources.
Further details awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor