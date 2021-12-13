Mini chopper, Rolex watch to Jacqueline and luxury cars to her family: ED chargesheet

New Delhi, Dec 13 , The chargesheet in the Rs 200 crore PMLA case lodged against multi-millionaire conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar reveals that to win the confidence of Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, Sukesh made a fake call and made her believe that he was speaking from Union Home Minister Amit Shah's office.

This fake call was made by Chandrasekhar to Shan Muthathil, the makeup artist of Jacqueline Fernandez. Initially Jacqueline was not interested in speaking to Sukesh but after the fake call she started talking to him.

Chandrasekhar gave her a lot of luxury gifts which included Gucci outfits for gym wear, Gucci shoes, Rolex watch, 15 pairs of earrings, 5 Birkin bags, Hermes Bangles and LV bags. He also gave a mini chopper to Jacqueline which she returned.

The chargesheet reads that Sukesh also gifted a BMW car to Geraldine Fernandez, the sister of Jacqueline who is living in the US. As per the chargesheet Sukesh gave around $1,80,000 and a Porche car to the mother of Jacqueline.

However, the actress in her statement recorded before ED officials said that her sister took a loan of 1,50,000 USD from Sukesh. She also accepted that Sukesh transferred around Rs 15 lakh to the account of her brother who lives in Australia.

"I have been speaking to Sukesh since February 2017. In August 2021 he was arrested after which I never met him. He told me that he is the owner of Sun TV and from the political family of Jayalalithaa," Jacqueline told the ED reads the chargesheet.

The ED filed this chargesheet last week. The court took cognisance of the chargesheet immediately.

