Minor girl gives birth to child, man held under POCSO Act

Dakshina Kannada (Karnataka), Nov 20 The Karnataka Police have arrested a 34-year-old man on charges of raping a minor girl studying in Class 10 in Dakshina Kannada district, the police said on Saturday.

The arrested person has been identified as Keshava, a resident of Madmittinaru village near Uppinangadi town. The accused had been arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

The parents had no clue about their daughter having a physical relationship with the accused person. They had suspected that she had developed a tumour in abdomen and admitted her to a hospital in Mangaluru.

The doctors who tested her detected that the girl was pregnant. Later, the minor girl gave birth to a girl. The matter was brought to the notice of the Uppinangadi police.

After the inquiry, the minor girl had told the police about the accused Keshava. The police have lodged a rape case under the POCSO act and arrested the accused.

