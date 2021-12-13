Minor kills 12 year-old brother due to addiction of online gaming

A shocking incident has taken place in Rajasthan. A 12-year-old boy was strangled to death by his own cousin due to online games called 'PubG' and 'Free Fire'. After the murder, the body was also buried in the ground. Not only that, the boy also demanded a ransom of Rs 5 lakh from his cousin's uncle in Assam by texting him from a fake Instagram ID. The incident has shocked everyone and created a stir in the area. According to the information received by the boy, the body was buried in the ground on the bank of the lake near the village and it has been pulled out of the ground. The body is currently being sent for autopsy. On December 8, Praveen Sharma, 12, of Dhundila village, went missing with his mother's mobile phone. Praveen's uncle Naresh Sharma lodged a complaint with the police the next day. He said that Praveen used to play PubG and Free Fire. After this, the police started investigation with the help of cyber department.

Praveen's another uncle in Assam received a message from Instagram that Praveen was with a man. He is in Delhi. If he wants him alive, pay Rs 5 lakh. The family then informed the police. An investigation by the police with the help of the cyber department revealed that the Instagram ID was from Dhundila village. This mobile was using internet from another mobile's hotspot. After investigating this, Praveen's younger cousin is suspected. When questioned, he made a shocking revelation.

During the police interrogation, the minor boy played games like PubG, Free Fire and Teen Patti in his mobile. He was in debt because he was constantly losing money. There were other addictions as well. So money was needed. The deceased Praveen was also playing a game with him. As a result, he strangled him near the lake and killed him. His mobile phone was confiscated. After that he removed the SIM from the mobile and threw it away. The culprit created a fake ID on Instagram and messaged Praveen's uncle, who lives in Assam, by taking hotspot from another mobile network and demanded ransom.