Missing Botswanian woman military officer traced to Jabalpur college

A Botswanian woman military officer, who reportedly went missing after arriving in Jabalpur, has been traced to College of Material Management (CMM), Jabalpur, said the Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO).

According to CMHO Dr Ratnesh Kurariya, the woman officer had come for training in the College of Materials Management (CMM) on November 18. "As per protocol, she has been quarantined. She is asymptomatic and fully vaccinated. She will take the RT-PCR test once again today," he said.

She came to Jabalpur to Delhi on an Air India flight.

( With inputs from ANI )

