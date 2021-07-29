Mizoram demands central intervention to lift blockade by Assam

Requesting Centre to intervene in the border dispute with Assam, Mizoram government Wednesday said miscreants from Assam have removed railway tracks and blocked National Highway (NH) 306 disrupting transportation to the state.

In his message, Home Secretary Pu Lalnunmawia Chuaungo requested the Centre to take necessary action for the immediate removal of the blockade to ensure resumption of the movement of goods and passengers to Mizoram.

"Unknown miscreants from Assam have destroyed/removed railway tracks at Mohammedpur Railway Station and Ramnathpur Railway Station in Hailakandi district in Assam. With this, the only railway line connecting Bairabi Railway Station in Mizoram has been blocked," said Lalbiaksangi, adding Silchar-Aizawl stretch of NH-306 has also been blocked at Kabuganj in the Barak Valley by people on the Assam side.

He said no state agency or entity or the general public has any right to block national highways and railway lines, restricting the movement of people and goods.

"It is requested that the government of India may intervene and instruct the Govt of Assam to take necessary action for the immediate removal of the blockade so as to ensure resumption of the movement of goods and passengers along the National Highway and Railway line," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

