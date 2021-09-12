Mizoram reports 1,089 new COVID-19 cases

Mizoram reported 1,089 new cases with one death in the last 24 hours, the Department of Information and Public Relation (DIPR), Mizoram informed on Sunday.

The state's positivity rate stands at 13.98 per cent.

According to the state bulletin, the number of cumulative cases in the state has mounted to 70,840 including recoveries 58,175 and 236 deaths. There are 12,429 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.

73 new cases were confirmed by TrueNAT test, 700 cases were reported through Rapid Antigen test, 288 samples were reported through Zoram Medical College (ZMC) RT-PCR test and 28 positive cases were found from Fluorescent Immunoassay (FIA).

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, till Saturday the country has observed 3,91,516 total active cases with 3,23,74,497 people have been recovered and 4,42,317 have succumbed to the disease.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor