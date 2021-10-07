Mizoram reports 1302 new COVID-19 infections, 5 deaths in last 24 hrs

Mizoram reported 1,302 fresh COVID-19 infections and five fatalities in the last 24 hours, informed the state health bulletin on Thursday.

As per the state health bulletin, the cumulative positive cases in the state stand at 1,02,629 including 16,075 active cases. The total fatalities from COVID-19 rose to 341 in Mizoram.

As many as 86,213 people have recovered from the disease so far in the state.

A total of 9,749 COVID-19 tests were done in the last 24 hours. Out of this, 1,302 samples tested positive.

The capital city Aizawl has the highest number of active cases with 10,593, followed by Lunglei (1268) and Champhai (1184). The highest number of fatalities in the state was reported from Aizwal at 253.

( With inputs from ANI )

