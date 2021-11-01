Mizoram reports 165 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death in last 24 hrs

Mizoram reported 165 new COVID-19 cases and one death in the last 24 hours, informed the state department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR).

The total number of COVID-19 active cases in the state stood at 6,479, added the health bulletin.

The state's positivity rate stands at 7.49 per cent, as per the health bulletin.

According to the state health bulletin, the number of cumulative cases in the state has mounted to 1,21,524 including 1,14,612 recoveries and 431 deaths.

( With inputs from ANI )

