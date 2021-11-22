Mizoram reports 212 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Mizoram reported 212 fresh COVID-19 cases and two deaths, informed the state health bulletin on Monday.

According to the health bulletin, a total of 212 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the past 24 hours taking the total number of active cases to 4,746.

With the addition of new cases, the cumulative caseload in the state stands at 1,31,897.With two deaths in the last 24 hours, the death toll stands at 479. As many as 1,26,672 people have recovered from the virus so far.

( With inputs from ANI )

