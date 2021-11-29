Mizoram reports 94 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hrs

Mizoram reported 94 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases to 3,900, informed the state health bulletin on Monday.

According to the bulletin, one casualty has been reported in the state in the past 24 hours taking the cumulative death toll to 492.

With the addition of new cases, the cumulative caseload in the state stands at 1,34,373. As many as 1,29,981 people have recovered from the virus so far.

All 94 new cases have been confirmed through Rapid Antigen Test and no samples were tested through RT-PCR lab, TrueNAT and FIA. The positivity rate in the state stands at 10.74 per cent.

Capital city Aizawl has the highest number of active cases, that is 1942, followed by Lunglei (378) and Serchhip (298).

Meanwhile, India on Sunday reported 8,774 new COVID-19 cases and 621 deaths, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

( With inputs from ANI )

