MK Stalin holds meeting with defence officials at Madras Regimental Centre in Wellington

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday visited the Madras Regimental Centre in Wellington and held a meeting with the defence officials present there, informed Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Earlier today, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister was also scheduled to visit the spot in the Nilgiris, Coonoor where a Mi-17V5 helicopter of the Indian Air Force carrying Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and 12 others crashed.

CM Stalin tweeted, "I am deeply shocked and disheartened on hearing the army chopper with CDS General Bipin Rawat and 13 others have met with an accident near Coonoor. I've instructed the local administration to provide all the help needed in rescue operations even as I'm rushing to the spot."

General Bipin Rawat, his wife, and 11 other personnel of the Armed Forces died after a military helicopter crashed in Coonoor in Tamil Nadu today, the Indian Air Force said.

"With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat, and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident," tweeted IAF.

General Rawat was on his way from the Sulur IAF Station to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington in Coonoor when the IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter in which he was travelling crashed in a forested area in the Nilgiris district around 12:20 pm.

Gen Rawat, India's first CDS was on a visit to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course when his chopper crashed near Coonor in the Nilgiris district.

( With inputs from ANI )

