MK Stalin visits special medical camp in Kolathur

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday visited the Special Medical Camp at Poompuhar, Kolathur Main Road and inquired from the doctors about the treatment being offered to the public.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu reported 730 new COVID-19 infections, 767 recoveries and nine fatalities in the last 24 hours, the state health bulletin informed on Monday.

A total of 27,26,197 COVID-19 infections have been reported till date in the state. Here, 8,291 active cases are prevalent.

The total recoveries moved up to 26,81,434 including the new recoveries.

However, the death toll touched 36,472. Of the nine fatalities, five deaths were reported in government health care centres and four in private healthcare centres.

( With inputs from ANI )

