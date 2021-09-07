Mob vandalises police station in MP's Khargone after death of tribal youth

Angry villagers vandalised the Bistan Police Station in Khargone district on Tuesday after the death of tribal youth in jail.

The accused was arrested with 11 others for alleged involvement in theft and robbery. After being produced in court, the accused were taken in police remand for two days. Later they were produced in court again and sent to jail on Monday.

One of the accused died in jail during the night after his health deteriorated.

The villagers alleged that the police beat up the accused brutally, due to which the condition of four deteriorated and one died. After villagers received information about the death of the youth, they attacked the police station.

The situation was brought into control after police and the Sub-Divisional Magistrate reached the spot.

"The incident occurred at around 9:30-9:45 AM in the morning. The villagers reacted to the death of an accused arrested with 11 others for theft and robbery. The villagers and relatives of the deceased allege that police killed him. The truth will only be out after the medical report. Three policemen faced injuries during the incident. The situation is under control," said Satyandra Singh, SDM, Khargone.

