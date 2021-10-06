Mock anti-hijack exercise conducted at Dabolim airport

A coordinated anti-hijack mock exercise was conducted at the Dabolim International Airport, Goa on Tuesday, informed Public Relations Office (PRO) Defence, Mumbai.

An annual feature, the exercise was conducted as per guidelines laid down by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security.

The response of and synergy among various agencies participating, such as the Indian Navy, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Airports Authority of India (AAI), Department of Home Affairs, Information Bureau (IB), Department of Health Services, Police, were evaluated to ensure effective crisis management in the scenario of a hijacked aircraft.

The armed intervention was also exercised by the Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) of the NSG, Marine Commandos, Police and CISF.

This exercise helps to enhance and strengthen coordination in handling the complexities of a hijack situation among all agencies involved.

( With inputs from ANI )

