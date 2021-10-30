Modi taking impressive climate actions: British envoy on Glasgow summit

BY VISHAL GULATI

New Delhi, Oct 30 Just ahead of nations descending on Glasgow for the UN Climate Change Conference, COP26, with the UK presidency's key objective as keeping the goal of limiting temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius within reach, British High Commissioner Alex Ellis said India, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is already taking impressive climate action quadrupling wind and solar capacity in the last decade.

India has already proved that it has the innovation and political will to follow a sustainable development path. Also India has a huge opportunity to use new tech to pioneer a clean development path, he said.

In an exclusive interview with here just hours before the official start of COP26 with calls for concrete climate action in Glasgow coming from all sectors, the High Commissioner to India said: "We have a packed agenda given that there hasn't been a COP for two years. Our expectations and aims are driven by science."

"The international scientific consensus is that the world is running out of time to avert great harm to ourselves and our planet, through climate change. The COP26 summit in Glasgow is our last best chance to avert this, by putting the world on the path to limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees.

"That means that globally we need to reach net zero emissions by 2050 with countries getting there at different speeds according to their stage of development. So as hosts of COP26, we are asking all countries to work together to keep the path to 1.5 degrees alive."

Laying out what success in Glasgow would look like, he replied: "We are asking all countries to enhance their Nationally Determined Contributions

