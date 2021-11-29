Mohammad Ali Baig receives 'Pride of Telangana' award

Hyderabad, Nov 29 Well-known theatre personality Mohammad Ali Baig has received the 'Pride of Telangana' award of Round Table India.

Baig was honoured for his contribution not just to theatre in the country but also to Telangana's intrinsic culture.

Principal Secretary, Industry and Commerce and Information Technology Jayesh Ranjan presented the awards.

In his remarks on the occasion, Baig dedicated this award to his new-born son Sultan Ali Baig. Baig's wife, writer Noor Baig gave birth to the baby boy in Hyderabad two days ago.

Baig, a Padma Shri recipient, received the award in the art and culture category.

Dr Evita Fernandez, Chairperson, Fernandez Foundation, received the award in the medical category.

The other awardees were Prajwala Foundation in NGO category, Bajaj Electronics in Retail category, Prof J Mahender Reddy in education, Skyroot Aerospace in start-up category, Mahima Datla of Biological E. in special award for women category, Pista House in food and beverage category, Dr Newton Kondaveti in inner wellness category, Nucon Aerospace in SME category, Shabbir Ali in sports category, Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam in film category, Dr G. Srinivas RaoAin administrative services category, and Surge Impact Foundation in special jury award category.

The jury consisted of Jayesh Ranjan, Dr G.V. Rao, Director, AIG Hospitals, Kamini Saraf, socialite, Lakshmi Manchu, actress, and Manish Bhartiya, Director, Ratnadeep Retail.

The jury members recognised Dr Evita for her contribution in the field of medicine and acknowledged her as a 'true role model' for the society.

