Monsoon session: Lok Sabha adjourned till 12:30 pm

After the Opposition created ruckus, the Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 12.30 pm on Tuesday.

The Lower House has been adjourned for three times on Tuesday first till 11:45 am, then till 12 noon and again till 12:30 pm.

The Parliament resumed on Tuesday morning on the sixth day of the Monsoon session. Soon after starting the business, there has been sloganeering by the Opposition MPs over the farmers' agitation, Pegasus Project and other issues.

On Monday, the Lower House was adjourned three times.

The Monsoon Session began on a stormy note last week amidst uproar from Opposition parties who did not allow Prime Minister Narendra Modi to introduce newly-inducted Union ministers to the Parliament.

