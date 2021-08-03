Monsoon Session: Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm

The Lower House of the Parliament has been adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday following the ruckus created by Opposition MPs in the parliament.

Before this, the Lok Sabha of the Parliament has been adjourned till 12 noon. While the Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla asked parliamentarians to maintain decorum in the House, the Opposition MPs continued with repeated sloganeering on various issues.

Earlier today, Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the 'Pegasus Project' media report.

The Upper House of the Parliament was also adjourned till 12 noon on Tuesday following an uproar by Opposition MPs on various issues.

For the last few days, the business of both the Houses of the Parliament remained majorly disrupted due to the continuous ruckus created by the Opposition over issues including farmers' protest, Pegasus spyware, COVID-19 and inflation.

The Monsoon Session commenced on July 19, 2021, and will continue till August 13, 2021.

