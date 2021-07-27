Monsoon session: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon

Amid the uproar by the Opposition, Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 12 noon on Tuesday.

Soon after starting the business on the sixth day of the Monsoon session, the Opposition parties started sloganeering over the 'Pegasus Project' media report issue.

On Monday, the Upper House saw five adjournments as the government sought to push its legislative agenda. The House was adjourned till 12 noon, 2 pm, by 3 pm, 4 pm and 5 pm.

Both Houses of Parliament have been witnessing protests from opposition parties over their demands since the start of the monsoon session last week.

( With inputs from ANI )

