Monsoon session: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon

Amid the uproar by the Opposition, Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 12 noon on Monday.

Rajya Sabha resumed on Monday on the fifth day of the Monsoon session. The house members paid tribute to the brave hearts of the Kargil war on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

The members also congratulated weightlifter Mirabai Chanu for winning a silver medal at Tokyo Olympics.

However, soon after the resumption of House, the opposition parties created ruckus over the issue of the 'Pegasus Project' report and demanded a discussion on the matter.

( With inputs from ANI )

