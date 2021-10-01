Monsoon to withdraw from Oct 6, says IMD

By ANI | Published: October 1, 2021 12:01 AM2021-10-01T00:01:29+5:302021-10-01T00:10:03+5:30

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the withdrawal of southwest monsoon from some parts of northwest India will commence from October 6.

Monsoon to withdraw from Oct 6, says IMD | Monsoon to withdraw from Oct 6, says IMD

Monsoon to withdraw from Oct 6, says IMD

Next

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the withdrawal of southwest monsoon from some parts of northwest India will commence from October 6.

"Conditions are very likely to be favourable for commencement of withdrawal of southwest monsoon from some parts of northwest India from around 6th October 2021," the IMD said in a tweet.

Earlier on Thursday, IMD had predicted heavy rainfall in the parts of Gangetic West Bengal and isolated parts of Jharkhand.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :India Meteorological DepartmentChennai met departmentRegional meteorological department of delhiRegional meteorological departmentThe india meteorological departmentImd regional meteorological centreIndia meteorological department regional