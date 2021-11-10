MoS Bharati Pawar chairs session on strategies for ending TB by 2025

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar on Wednesday chaired the brainstorming session on strategies for ending TB by 2025.

The session was aimed at exploring innovative solutions for accelerating tuberculosis' eradication in the country.

"We need to shift gears and come up with innovative solutions to make up for the setbacks due to COVID-19 and move beyond," stated Pawar.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor