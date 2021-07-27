MoS Home Nityanand Rai replies on accountability of death in police and judicial custody

Minister of State Home Nityanand Rai in his written reply in Lok Sabha on the mechanism to ensure the accountability of death in police and judicial custody in the last three years, stated that Uttar Pradesh has the most number of custodial deaths.

Uttar Pradesh has reported 1,308 deaths in the last three years and Madhya Pradesh has the second largest custodial deaths with 475 in numbers, stated MoS.

Answering in the Lok Sabha on the question of whether there has been any decrease in the Naxal activities and Left Wing Extremism (LWE) activities in the country in the last three years, Rai informed that Chattisgarh has reported the highest 341 deaths in the last three years.

Jharkhand has reported 175 deaths and the total incidents of property damaged by LWEs are 171, said MoS.

On State-wise details of total incidents of kidnapping and abduction for levy by Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) during the last three years and in the current year, MoS Nityanand Rai in Lok Sabha stated that Jharkhand has a total of 17 incidents whereas Bihar has reported five incidents of abduction for levy by LWE.

On the total number of personnel who sacrificed their lives for the nation, MoS stated that the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) has sacrificed 209 lives and Border Security Force (BSF) sacrificed 78 lives and Assam Rifles (AR) reported 37.

Nityanand Rai in Lok Sabha further stated that, as reported by Delhi Police, nine cases were registered and 34 persons were arrested under The Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) during the year 2020.

( With inputs from ANI )

