Most wanted criminal carrying reward of Rs 25,000 nabbed by Haryana police

The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) team of Haryana Police on Sunday succeeded in arresting a most wanted criminal carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 in connection with jumping parole, and later accused of demanding a ransom of Rs 10 lakh from a person over Whatsapp call.

While giving information here, a spokesperson of Haryana Police said that the arrested accused has been identified as Gurdeep Singh alias Dabla, a resident of Shiv Nagar Hall Maturam Colony in Fatehabad district.

A ransom case was registered against the accused in the month of October. Taking action upon which, the CIA Fatehabad team arrested the accused near Dhangad village and recovered a pistol and live cartridges from his possession. Police have already arrested his associate Rihan, another accused in the ransom case, while the search for another is on.

"The arrested criminal was sentenced to life imprisonment in the Pinky murder case in 2014 and was lodged in Hisar jail. He came out on parole sometime back and was declared an absconder by the court in October 2021 for not returning back to jail. It was during the parole period that Dabla demanded a ransom. A case of parole jump was also registered against the accused. After which, Fatehabad Police arrested him and started further proceedings," a Haryana Police spokesperson further added.

10 cases have been registered against the arrested accused and he will be further produced in the court and sent to judicial custody.

( With inputs from ANI )

