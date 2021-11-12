Mountaineering signifies endurance, mental determination, says Rajnath Singh

Hailing efforts of Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM), Uttarkashi in preparing mountaineers, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said the ethics in mountaineering gives lessons in ways to protect nature.

Addressing the annual executive council meeting of NIM, Uttarkashi, via video conferencing, the union minister said the mountaineering expedition and allied activities do not just signify physical endurance but also mental determination and enthusiasm.

"Earlier male dominance was observed in this field but now women participation can also be seen. Divyang friends also participate in mountaineering," he said and referred to Arunima Sinha, who is the world's first woman amputee to scale Mt Everest.

"The ethics in mountaineering teach us how to protect nature," he said

Singh extended his best wishes to NIM for its next expedition to Manaslu, the eighth-highest mountain in the world at 8,163 metres.

"NIM, Uttarkashi was established in 1965. The institute is playing a great role in bringing laurels to the country in the field of mountaineering," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

