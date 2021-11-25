MP: 4 members of a family die in a car accident

An entire family has died in a tragic accident near Satna in Madhya Pradesh. A husband and wife and their two young children were killed in a head-on collision between a speeding truck and a car. The family lived in Jamtal. The family was returning after attending a wedding. Meanwhile, the accident happened late at night. The entire family was cremated on the same pyre.

The accident took place near Jitnagar in Maihar in Satna district. The speeding truck hit the car in front. The incident was so severe that the parents and daughter died on the spot. The boy died on the way to hospital in Jabalpur. Meanwhile, police have arrested the truck driver.

The accident took place near Jitnagar village in Maihar police station area. The truck hit the Maruti Swift. The deceased have been identified as Satyam Upadhyay (40) of Jamtal, his wife Monica (35), daughter Ishani (8) and son Sneha (10).

The deceased Satyam Upadhyay had a mobile phone shop. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has expressed grief over their death.