MP CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan hoists tricolour

On the occasion of Independence Day, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan hoisted National Flag at his official residence on Sunday.

He also received a guard of honour.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh greeted all the citizens on Independence Day.

While speaking to reporters, CM Chauhan said, "In order fulfil the vision of PM Narendra Modi's of AtmaNirbhar Bharat, we give to make AtmaNirbhar Madhya Pradesh."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor