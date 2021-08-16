MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan hoists the national flag at his residence

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan celebrated Independence Day by hoisting the national flag at his residence on Sunday.

He extended his wishes to the citizens of the state and entire India on this occasion.

"Let us dedicate ourselves to the task of making Madhya Pradesh self-reliant and fulfilling the Prime Minister's resolution of making a self-reliant India," Chouhan added.

India is celebrating its 75th Independence Day today, honouring the historic date when the country completed its transition towards becoming an independent nation.

On the occasion of 75th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hoisted the National Flag and delivered the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi.

( With inputs from ANI )

