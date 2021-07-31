MP: Lost Rs 40,000 in online game, 13-year-old boy dies by suicide

A 13-year-old boy committed suicide by hanging himself after allegedly losing Rs 40,000 in an online game in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh. According to DSP Shashank Jain, the sixth-grader committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence on Friday afternoon. A letter has been found from the spot in which the boy has written that he withdrew Rs 40,000 from his mother's bank account. He then spent the money playing an online game called Free Fire. Meanwhile, the boy has apologized to his mother for the act and said in the letter that he was ashamed of the act and was committing suicide.

Police said the boy's parents were not at home when he took the extreme step. The mother of this student is a nurse in the health department of Madhya Pradesh. She was in the district hospital when the incident happened. Police said the boy's mother had received a message on the phone about the money transaction. She then hit the boy. The boy then locked himself in a room. Some time later, when the boy's older sister arrived, she found the room locked. She informed her parents.

When the door of the room was broken, the boy was seen hanging from the cieling fan. He was rushed to the district hospital. But doctors there pronounced him dead. Now the police are investigating whether the boy was investing money in the game himself or someone was threatening him for money.

Earlier in January, a similar incident took place in Dhana area of ​​Sagar district in Madhya Pradesh. There, the father took his mobile phone from a boy who was addicted to playing free fire games and committed suicide by strangulation.

