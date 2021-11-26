MP minister apologies after his 'upper caste women...' remark stokes row

State Food and Civil Supplies Minister Bisahulal Singh on Friday apologised for his 'Thakur women' statement made while at an event stating that his remarks were misconstrued and that it was not his intention to hurt the sentiments of any particular community.

The minister on Wednesday at an event said that upper caste and influential people restrict their womenfolk to the household, so if we want social equality, then these women should be pulled out of their homes.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "I apologize if anyone's sentiments got hurt, but I didn't say it to degrade any community. My motive was to say that women of all backgrounds should do social service with equality. People twisted my words."

"I didn't talk about Thakur women or women of MP. I pointed to the people from our board and Brahmins from the district. I don't think I said anything wrong. If people are still hurt, I apologize," Singh said.

"The family members of our party's officers were absent, that is why I said that all of them should be brought out and come forward to work for the society and the party," he said.

Earlier too the minister had made controversial remarks about the wife of Congress candidate Vishwanath Singh Anjum, on which the Election Commission sought an answer from the BJP.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor