MP: Over 40 lakh Covid vaccine doses administered during two-day mega vaccination drive

Madhya Pradesh vaccinated more than 40 lakh people during its two-day mega vaccination campaign named Maha Abhiyan-2 on August 25 and 26.

On the first day of the mega COVID-19 vaccination drive in Madhya Pradesh, a total of 24,20,374 lakh vaccine doses were administered on Wednesday whereas, on the second day 16,49,751 people were administered, informs a release by the state government.

The release further stated that to effectively control the COVID-19 pandemic, the state government conducted the Vaccination Maha Abhiyan in which, the message of getting the vaccine from big cities to villages and small settlements was reached through various mediums and hence enabling people to get inspired and get the vaccination done.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan himself, along with all the members of the council of ministers, and various other officials played an important role in this work and CM expressed his gratitude while appreciating the coordinated efforts of all the sections who have participated in Vaccination Maha Abhiyan-2.

Earlier, on August 24, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in New Delhi and requested 11 lakh additional COVID-19 vaccines doses for the mega vaccination drive in the state on August 25-26.

Chouhan informed that under the vaccination campaign being run across the country, the government is committed to administering both doses of the vaccine to 100 per cent of citizens of the state.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor