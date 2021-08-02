MP Sunil Mondal requests CRPF to withdraw his security

Sunil Kumar Mondal, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) from West Bengal's Bardhaman Purba on Monday wrote a letter to the CRPF and requested to withdraw his security, stating that he is "not in a position to maintain the expenditure of the security."

In a letter to the Office of the Commandant-235, CRPF, he wrote, " I am Sunil Mondal, MP of Purba Burdwan of Lok Sabha Constituency from West Bengal. I am writing this letter to inform you about the withdrawal of security by the Ministry of Home Affairs, by the Government of India because, I am not in a position to maintain the expenditure of the security."

Sunil Kumar Mondal was elected to Lok Sabha on the Trinamool Congress' ticket. However, he had joined BJP before Assembly Elections in West Bengal.

Union Home Ministry has earlier approved Y+ category security for MP Sunil Kumar Mondal.

Earlier, Trinamool Congress leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking disqualification of Sunil Kumar Mondal.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor