MP: Teenager loses mental balance due to addiction of playing PUB-G and Free Fire game

In today's time every single person owns a mobile phone. There are also many people who are addicted to the gadget and can't live without it. A similar shocking incident has taken place in Malthon, Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh. A 17-year-old boy has lost his mental balance due to addiction of playing PUBG and Free Fire games.

The teenager has been admitted to the hospital for treatment. The 17-year-old teenager got so much addicted to playing PUBG game and Free Fire game in mobile that his mental condition deteriorated.

The relatives of the boy said that he used to play games on mobile every night due to which his condition has worsened. Not only this, the doctor says that according to the family, he has started seeing the game in everything, for which he has been admitted to the Community Health Center.